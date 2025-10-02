Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The Philippine Office of Civil Defence on October 2 reported that the death toll from the 6.9-magnitude offshore earthquake in the country’s central region on September 30 evening has risen to 72, according to PNA.

Another 294 people were injured, while rescue operations are still being urgently carried out.

In Indonesia, search and rescue forces are continuing efforts after the collapse of a multi-storey building at an Islamic boarding school in East Java province. According to the Indonesian national disaster management agency BNPB about 59 people remain trapped under the rubble.

The building collapse occurred on September 29 afternoon, right as students were gathering for prayers, killing at least six and injuring dozens more.

Rescue work at the site has faced many difficulties as a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Sumenep on October 1 caused the debris to become more compact, further reducing survival spaces for those trapped. Experts initially assessed that the collapse was likely due to weak foundations unable to bear the added load from the expanded upper structure.