‘Philippines is one of most vulnerable countries to climate change impacts’

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change. An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year. This number is really high. These natural phenomena poses serious damage to agriculture, personal property, causing the death of people,” Rommel Reyes, a representative of the Philippine parliament, told AZERTAC.

"The Board of the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage selected the Philippines as its host country. We will host the first meeting of the board this December and we hope that this would give the Philippines an advantage in getting assistance in responding to damages we are experiencing."

He also hailed the excellent organisation of COP29.