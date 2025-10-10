President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Speaking at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

The head of state said: “I would like to note the steady development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. These relations are based on brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, and they hold great potential for further growth.”