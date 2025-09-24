Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland hold talks

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed key issues on the bilateral and international agenda, Kazinform News Agency reported citing the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev emphasized that a productive political dialogue at the highest level plays a crucial role in achieving positive outcomes in bilateral relations.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the President of Finland to Kazakhstan will further contribute to further development of the potential for trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Special attention during the talks was paid to the current geopolitical situation in the world.