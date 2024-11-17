Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of FC Barcelona

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

On November 17, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of the Spanish football club FC Barcelona Joan Laporta.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting emphasized the importance of Laporta’s participation in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Baku.

The discussions covered the development of Azerbaijani football, potential joint projects with FC Barcelona, and other matters of mutual interest.

Also present at the meeting was Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.