Professor David Kreamer commends interaction between nations at COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“The impact of climate change on water resources is evident in many countries, and resolving these challenges relies heavily on collaboration among people and nations,” said Professor David Kreamer, President of the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH), in an interview with AZERTAC.

Kreamer emphasized the importance of sharing information and monitoring water quantity and quality as part of joint efforts. “Social justice must also be prioritized,” he noted. “Many people in developing countries advocate for fairness, as they do not want the actions of richer nations to create further hardships for poorer countries.”

Reflecting on COP29, Kreamer highlighted its value in amplifying diverse perspectives and fostering greater awareness of global calls for water protection and conservation. He commended the interaction between participants from different nations, expressing optimism about the positive outcomes of such exchanges at the conference.