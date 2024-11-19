Representative of International Solar Alliance: COP29 poised for significant outcomes

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan, despite being an oil-rich nation, is making crucial contributions to the green energy transition. We firmly believe that COP29, hosted here, will achieve significant outcomes,” stated Shishir Seth, Chief of Unit, Governance, and Partnerships at International Solar Alliance (ISA), in an interview with AZERTAC.

Seth highlighted Azerbaijan's advancements in solar energy, comparing its projects to those in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which feature some of the world’s largest solar installations. “Azerbaijan is well-positioned to leverage solar energy, a renewable source offering superior efficiency, and is making valuable contributions to this sector,” he noted.