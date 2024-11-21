Researcher: We look forward to COP29 outcomes

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“COP29 stands out for its high level of organization. I appreciate the organizational efforts behind the event,” said Xiaojuan Yang, a researcher at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the USA, in her interview with AZERTAC.

Xiaojuan Yang mentioned that she participated in the conference only as an observer, adding: "It's great to observe the discussions taking place here. Now, we are looking forward to the outcomes."