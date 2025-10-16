Researchers show a brain exercise yields benefits

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

A McGill University-led clinical trial is the first in humans to show online brain training exercises can improve brain networks affecting learning and memory, according to Medical Xpress.

The study found 10 weeks' use of the game-like app BrainHQ by older adults enhanced cholinergic function, a chemical system in the brain that typically declines with age and influences attention, memory and decision-making.

The study, "Effects of Computerized Cognitive Training on Vesicular Acetylcholine Transporter Levels using [18]Fluoroethoxybenzovesamicol Positron Emission Tomography in Healthy Older Adults: Results from the INHANCE Randomized Clinical Trial" by Mouna Attarha and Etienne de Villers-Sidani and colleagues is published in JMIR Serious Games.

"The training restored cholinergic health to levels typically seen in someone 10 years younger," said senior author Dr. Etienne de Villers-Sidani, an Associate Professor in McGill's Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery and neurologist at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital).

"This is the first time any intervention, drug or non-drug, has been shown to do that in humans," he said.

Alzheimer's disease involves particularly steep declines in cholinergic health. This study offers a biochemical explanation of prior findings showing these exercises reduce dementia risk and boost cognition. The researchers say this training could offer a lower-risk alternative to medication or be used alongside it.

BrainHQ offers speed-based exercises that become progressively more challenging and attention-demanding, shown to be effective in hundreds of studies.

"A lot of people assume crossword puzzles or reading are enough to keep the brain sharp. But not all activities truly promote neuroplasticity," said de Villers-Sidani.

The program is already commercially available, making it an option for clinicians to discuss with patients interested in supporting brain health, he added.

To track brain changes, researchers used a special PET scan and tracer that makes cholinergic reserves visible on the scan, allowing them to see how active the cholinergic system was before and after training.

"We used a rare technology," said de Villers-Sidani. "The Neuro is one of the few centers worldwide that can produce the tracer and run the scan."

The study enrolled 92 healthy adults aged 65 and older. Participants were randomly assigned to either BrainHQ training or an active control using computer games designed for entertainment. Each group was assigned their activity on a tablet for 30 minutes per day for 10 weeks. Only the BrainHQ group showed gains in cholinergic activity.

The researchers are planning a follow-up study to test the program in people with early-stage dementia.