The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Scientists grow mini human brains to power computers

Scientists grow mini human brains to power computers

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

It may have its roots in science fiction, but a small number of researchers are making real progress trying to create computers out of living cells, according BBC.

Welcome to the weird world of biocomputing. Among those leading the way are a group of scientists in Switzerland, who I went to meet.

One day, they hope we could see data centres full of "living" servers which replicate aspects of how artificial intelligence (AI) learns - and could use a fraction of the energy of current methods.

That is the vision of Dr Fred Jordan, co-founder of the FinalSpark lab I visited. We are all used to the ideas of hardware an d software in the computers we currently use. The somewhat eyebrow-raising term Dr Jordan and others in the field use to refer to what they are creating is "wetware".

In simple terms, it involves creating neurons which are developed into clusters called organoids, which in turn can be attached to electrodes - at which point the process of trying to use them like mini-computers can begin.

Dr Jordan acknowledges that, for many people, the very concept of biocomputing is probably a bit weird. "In science fiction, people have been living with these ideas for quite a long time," he said. "When you start to say, 'I'm going to use a neuron like a little machine', it's a different view of our own brain and it makes you question what we are." For FinalSpark, the process begins with stem cells derived from human skin cells, which they buy from a clinic in Japan. The actual donors are anonymous. But, perhaps surprisingly, they're not short of offers. "We have many people who approach us," he said. "But we select only stem cells coming from official suppliers, because the quality of the cells are essential." In the lab, FinalSpark's cellular biologist Dr Flora Brozzi handed me a dish containing several small white orbs. Each little sphere is essentially a tiny, lab-grown mini-brain, made out of living stem cells which have been cultured to become clusters of neurons and supporting cells - these are the “organoids”.

They are nowhere near the complexity of a human brain, but they have the same building blocks. After undergoing a process which can last several months, the organoids are ready to be attached to an electrode and then prompted to respond to simple keyboard commands. This is a means for electrical signals to be sent and received, with the results recorded on a normal computer hooked up to the system. It's a simple test: you press a key which sends an electric signal through the electrodes, and if it works (it doesn't always) you can just about see a little jump of activity on a screen in response. What's on display is a moving graph which looks a bit like an EEG. I press the key a few times in quick succession, and the responses suddenly stop. Then there's a short, distinctive burst of energy on the chart. When I asked what happened, Dr Jordan said there was a lot they still don't understand about what the organoids do and why. Perhaps I annoyed them. Electrical stimulations are important first steps towards the team's bigger goal of triggering learning in the biocomputer's neurons so they can eventually adapt to perform tasks. "For AI, it's always the same thing," he said. "You give some input, you want some output that is used. “For instance, you give a picture of a cat, you want the output to say if it's a cat", he explained.

Keeping biocomputers alive

Keeping an ordinary computer going is straightforward - it just needs a power supply - but what happens with biocomputers? It's a question scientists don't have an answer for yet. "Organoids don't have blood vessels," said Simon Schultz, professor of Neurotechnology and Director of the Center for Neurotechnology at Imperial College London. "The human brain has blood vessels that permeate throughout it at multiple scales and provide nutrients to keep it working well. "We don't yet know how to make them properly. So this is the biggest ongoing challenge." One thing is for sure though. When we talk about a computer dying, with "wetware" that is literally the case. FinalSpark has made some progress in the last four years: its organoids can now survive for up to four months. But there are some eerie findings associated with their eventual demise. Sometimes they observe a flurry of activity from the organoids before they die – similar to the increased heart rate and brain activity which has been observed in some humans at end-of-life. "There have been a few events when we had a very fast increase in activity just the last minutes or 10s of seconds [of life]," Dr Jordan said. "I think we have recorded about 1,000 or 2,000 of these individual deaths across the past five years." "It's sad because we have to stop the experiment, understand the reason why it died, and then we do it again," he said. Prof Schultz agrees with that unsentimental approach. "We shouldn't be scared of them, they're just computers made out of a different substrate of a different material," he said.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
  • 06.10.2025 [19:22]

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation
  • 06.10.2025 [18:54]

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation

Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdogan
  • 06.10.2025 [16:12]

Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdogan

British author Jilly Cooper, famous for novels of sex and snobbery, dies at 88
  • 06.10.2025 [15:46]

British author Jilly Cooper, famous for novels of sex and snobbery, dies at 88

Scientists warn of future risks as Earth has been getting darker over the past 20 years
  • 06.10.2025 [15:40]

Scientists warn of future risks as Earth has been getting darker over the past 20 years

Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression
  • 06.10.2025 [15:24]

Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression

UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv
  • 06.10.2025 [15:22]

UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute successfully fires UAE’s first liquid rocket engine
  • 06.10.2025 [15:16]

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute successfully fires UAE’s first liquid rocket engine

690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January
  • 06.10.2025 [14:34]

690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January

Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years

  • [21:05]

Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership

  • [20:54]

Azerbaijani screenwriter and actor awarded at 2025 Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival in Aktau

  • [20:08]

Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW

  • [20:02]

Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver

  • [19:48]

Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany

  • [19:32]

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

  • [19:22]

® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!

  • [19:14]

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation

  • [18:54]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals

  • [18:50]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala

  • [18:44]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games

  • [18:08]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador

  • [18:03]

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [17:51]

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [17:48]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala VIDEO

Azerbaijani Paralympics shooter secure second silver at Osijek 2025 European Championships

  • [17:03]

Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Action Week showcased how to connect local with global solutions

  • [17:01]

Azerbaijan`s 3x3 basketball team into 3rd CIS Games final

  • [17:01]

Over 20,000 guests to join World Urban Forum in Baku

  • [16:59]

Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdogan

  • [16:12]

® “AzInTelecom” LLC becomes digital solutions partner of “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition — digital solutions for the restoration of Karabakh

  • [16:02]

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [15:58]

British author Jilly Cooper, famous for novels of sex and snobbery, dies at 88

  • [15:46]

Scientists warn of future risks as Earth has been getting darker over the past 20 years

  • [15:40]

Sixth day of 11th Baku International Book Fair features series of events

  • [15:33]

Azerbaijani rowers shine with four medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • [15:26]

Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression

  • [15:24]

UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv

  • [15:22]

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute successfully fires UAE’s first liquid rocket engine

  • [15:16]

Court announces documents related to Armenian armed forces' missile strikes on Ganja

  • [15:09]

Brunkow, Ramsdell and Sakaguchi win Nobel medicine prize for immune discoveries

  • [14:39]

690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January

  • [14:34]

Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan

  • [14:15]

ANAMA: 156 mines and 517 UXOs neutralized last week

  • [13:58]

Hungarian PM arrives in Gabala to attend OTS Summit

  • [13:51]

Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to U.S. continues

  • [13:32]

President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [13:20]

® Azercell supports “CIDC 2025: 2nd Cybersecurity Conference”

  • [12:37]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan women's volleyball team wins bronze medal

  • [12:33]

China's new underwater data centers could slash power by up to 90%

  • [12:23]

Scientists grow mini human brains to power computers

  • [12:19]

New light-based 3D printing method opens doors to advanced glass components

  • [12:16]
President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

Vietnam’s economy grows 7.85% in nine months

  • [12:13]

Chinese scientists discover colder lunar mantle on moon's far side

  • [11:54]

50 candidates apply to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

  • [11:39]

What Saudi rock formation resembles a bride in a desert gown?

  • [11:37]

Lachin – Gold and Silver coin collection presented

  • [11:36]

Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Lima World Championships Juniors Individuals 2025

  • [11:34]

Rescuers pull another 8 bodies from rubble

  • [11:33]

Jordan to host 3-day Conference of OIC Health Ministers in Amman

  • [11:31]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:48]

"Karabakh" breeze at AZERTAC stand on eve of historical victory anniversary

  • 05.10.2025 [20:37]

Azerbaijani boys' boxers secure 5th gold at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [20:17]

Azerbaijani judokas claim gold in mixed team event at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijani boxer claims gold in boys' category at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijani canoeist secures silver at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [16:46]

Azerbaijani boxers deliver outstanding performance at CIS games: 4th gold medal

  • 05.10.2025 [16:38]

Azerbaijani fencers claim bronze medals at CIS games

  • 05.10.2025 [16:29]

Azerbaijani boxers claim third gold at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [16:18]

After Munich, Nuremberg, Paris, and Brussels, The Hague listens to voices of Azerbaijan's mine victims

  • 05.10.2025 [14:23]

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan unite efforts of Turkic world countries in cinema art

  • 05.10.2025 [14:14]

Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzes

  • 05.10.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan rowing duo claims bronze at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [12:31]

40.93 percent of voters participated in Georgia’s elections

  • 05.10.2025 [11:08]

11th Baku International Book Fair continues

  • 05.10.2025 [11:04]

Special educational institutions mark World Teachers' Day

  • 05.10.2025 [00:35]

Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi hosts International Barbecue Festival

  • 05.10.2025 [00:26]

Baku Climate Action Week successfully wraps up in Azerbaijan

  • 04.10.2025 [23:52]

Azerbaijani wrestlers claim seven medals at CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [22:44]

Director of Doha International Book Fair visits AZERTAC’s stand

  • 04.10.2025 [22:23]

Azerbaijani female boxers claim 10 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [21:50]

Azerbaijani karate fighters conclude 3rd CIS Games with 16-medal haul

  • 04.10.2025 [21:24]

Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board to United States continues

  • 04.10.2025 [17:27]

Azerbaijani shooter grabs 3rd CIS Games silver

  • 04.10.2025 [17:11]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan`s U-16 football team takes silver

  • 04.10.2025 [16:32]

Azerbaijan`s male fencing team finishes 3rd at CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [15:28]

Azerbaijan claims another gold at 3rd CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [15:17]

Azerbaijan`s female boxer claims 3rd CIS Games silver

  • 04.10.2025 [15:03]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan`s fencing team claims epee bronze

  • 04.10.2025 [14:12]

Azerbaijan`s State Social Protection Fund, DOST Agency and Social Services Agency elected members of ISSA

  • 04.10.2025 [14:09]

Azerbaijani chess players ready for action at 2025 World Youth Chess Championships

  • 04.10.2025 [13:51]

Azerbaijani figure skater breaks Olympic record

  • 04.10.2025 [13:14]

Munich airport reopens after drone sightings force closure

  • 04.10.2025 [13:04]

Azerbaijan`s chovgan team into 3rd CIS Games final

  • 04.10.2025 [12:25]

Third day of 11th Baku International Book Fair

  • 04.10.2025 [11:52]

Morocco, Azerbaijan explore global healthcare initiatives

  • 04.10.2025 [11:28]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $69

  • 04.10.2025 [11:21]

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female prime minister

  • 04.10.2025 [11:04]

Winners of “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” exhibition awarded

  • 04.10.2025 [10:49]

South Korea's president apologizes over poorly managed foreign adoption programs

  • 04.10.2025 [10:25]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Sona" feature film

  • 04.10.2025 [10:18]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city VIDEO

ADA University hosts conference on “Role of higher education in climate transition”

  • 03.10.2025 [22:16]

President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic world is our family!

  • 03.10.2025 [22:07]

Israel's cessation of attacks crucial for regional peace efforts: Turkish president

  • 03.10.2025 [21:41]

11th Baku International Book Fair hosts presentation of book “50 years after Akinchi”

  • 03.10.2025 [21:35]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan’s Nihad Abasov claims country’s first gold medal in wrestling

  • 03.10.2025 [20:33]