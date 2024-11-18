Senegal ruling party claims ‘large victory’ in elections

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Senegal's ruling party claimed it had won a comfortable victory in Sunday's legislative elections, paving the way for it to deliver an ambitious reform agenda eight months after sweeping to power, reports the APS news agency.

Voting took place peacefully across the West African country, where the governing Pastef party said 90 to 95 percent of ballots had already been counted.

"I pay homage to the Senegalese people for the large victory that it has given to Pastef," government spokesman Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarre told TFM television.