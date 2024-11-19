Session on advancing sustainable tourism held at COP29 Green Zone

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Complementing the formal Blue Zone negotiations, the COP29 Presidency’s public-facing Green Zone programme continued its series of events on the ninth day of the conference. On November 19, a joint panel discussion on sustainable tourism was held by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and AZERSUN Holding, COP29’s Sustainable Growth Partner.

Experts, sustainability researchers, business leaders, and tourism professionals gathered at an event titled “Slow Food, Low Impact: Advancing Sustainable Tourism with Local Agriproducts” to discuss how the Slow Food movement and sustainable agriculture principles can foster low-impact tourism.

The panel discussion, moderated by Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), included Dr Nazia Mintz Habib, Founder and Head of Research at the Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development (CRSD) and Associate Professor in the Department of Engineering and Land Economy at the University of Cambridge; Edward Mukiibi, Ugandan agronomist and Slow Food President; Mehmet Savash Uzun, CEO and Board Member of AZERSUN Holding; Marina Olshanskaya, COP29’s Sustainability Advisor and Senior Climate Change and Green Finance Expert; and Farid Akhundov, an initiator of sustainable agriculture projects.

Panellists discussed the role of local agricultural products and sustainable farming practices in reducing the food industry’s carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly tourism experiences. The discussion highlighted how prioritizing local produce and supporting sustainable agriculture can reduce tourism’s carbon footprint, enhance the travel experience, and foster a greener, more sustainable future.

In addition to the panel discussion, the COP29 Green Zone hosted several other events throughout the day. These included discussions on private sector engagement in climate action; strengthening ecological cooperation among Caspian littoral states by prioritizing the preservation of the Caspian basin’s natural heritage; challenges related to advanced initiatives in agriculture and access to quality food; and strategic partnerships with international organizations specializing in climate change and agriculture. Local and international experts participated in these discussions.