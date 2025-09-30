Several injured in traffic accident in Berlin

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

A tram and a coach collided at a street intersection in the Mitte district of Berlin on Tuesday afternoon, according to Xinhua.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade of Berlin said that so far, one person was seriously injured and six others suffered minor injuries.

According to the fire department, the coach collided with the tram while turning and the tram derailed.

According to German media RBB, only the driver was on board the bus while a school class was on board the tram when the accident occurred.