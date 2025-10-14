Sofia–Brussels flights cancelled on Tuesday due to strike
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
Due to a planned national strike on Tuesday at Brussels Airport, flights FB 407/408 on the Sofia–Brussels–Sofia route have been canceled, BTA reported citing an official notice issued by aviation authorities or Brussels Airport.
All passengers on the affected flights will be rebooked on the next available flight on October 15, 2025. The airline's team assures that full assistance and the necessary information regarding the changes will be provided.
The airline advises passengers to monitor its website and official communication channels for further updates.
Brussels and Charleroi airports will not be operating flights on Tuesday due to an upcoming national strike, Belgian media reported.
