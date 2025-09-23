South Korean President Lee set to address U.N. General Assembly

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

President Lee Jae Myung is set to deliver an address at the U.N. General Assembly, in which he will declare that a "democratic Korea is back" and present his government's foreign policy agenda, according to Yonhap.

Lee will deliver a keynote speech at the 80th session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, his first since taking office in June after an election prompted by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to preside over an open debate of the U.N. Security Council, marking the first time a South Korean president has chaired such a session. South Korea currently holds the council's rotating chairmanship as a nonpermanent member.

During his trip, Lee will also host an investor relations session with global investors on Thursday before returning home Friday.

Upon arrival in New York on Monday, he met with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), which led to the signing of a memorandum of understanding paving the way for large-scale investment in artificial intelligence and renewable energy infrastructure.

The same day, he met with U.S. lawmakers to seek their support in preventing a recurrence of Korean detentions in the United States following public anger over a recent immigration crackdown at a battery factory construction site in Georgia, while reiterating his commitment to pursuing North Korea's denuclearization through dialogue.