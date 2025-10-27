Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
Tajikistan has officially launched Area AI, the world’s first Special Artificial Intelligence Zone, marking a major milestone in the country’s ambition to become a global hub for responsible AI innovation, Khovar reported citing the press release issued by Ai CONF 2025. The launch was formalized with the signing of the Area AI Investment Consortium in Dushanbe, uniting leading global companies in the AI sector.
Area AI is designed to be a dedicated zone focused entirely on the development, deployment, and ethical use of artificial intelligence technologies. It will serve as a center for research, development, and international collaboration, while promoting investment and the transfer of advanced technologies. The zone also aims to advance global self-regulation mechanisms for AI, echoing a proposal Tajikistan presented at the United Nations.
The formation of the Area AI Investment Consortium marks a key step in bringing this vision to life. Acting as a managing alliance, the consortium brings together companies, research institutions, and startups working to build a new AI-driven tech ecosystem in Tajikistan.
