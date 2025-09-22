Terrorists’ bomb-making factory explodes in Tirah Valley, Pakistan

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Swat, Pakistan: A bomb-making factory operated by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, along with an adjacent compound, exploded on Monday in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to DND News Agency. The blast destroyed several nearby houses, causing extensive damage to civilian property.

According to police officer Zafar Khan, around 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the explosion, while at least 14 militants also lost their lives. Preliminary reports suggest that some of the dead terrorists were Afghan nationals who had been residing inside the TTP compound.

Local correspondent Gull Khan from Swat reported that senior TTP commanders Aman Gul and Masood Khan had established hideouts in the compound. The site was being used as a factory for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and roadside bombs. Reports further indicate that the terrorists deliberately built the facility next to civilian residences, effectively using innocent families as human shields.

It is worth recalling that just recently, a similar incident occurred in Bajaur, where TTP terrorists were killed inside a mosque that was also being misused as a bomb-making facility. These repeated incidents highlight the militants’ disregard for both religious sanctities and civilian safety.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and more information is expected as details emerge.