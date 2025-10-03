The number of international students increases in Uzbekistan

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The steady growth in the number of international students indicates that Uzbekistan’s education system is steadily strengthening its position in the international arena, according to UzA.

This, in turn, poses new challenges for universities – improving the quality of education, expanding international programs, and creating a comfortable academic environment.

According to the National Statistics Committee, between January and August of this year, 14,216 foreign citizens began studying in Uzbekistan, representing a 28.8 percent increase over the same period last year. Most of the students came from Turkmenistan (4,603) and India (3,477).

The flow of students from Tajikistan (1,392), China (710), Pakistan (700), and South Korea (553) also increased significantly. Additionally, students from the United States (319), the United Kingdom (110), and South Africa (98) study in the country.

These data confirm the growing interest in Uzbekistan’s universities among international students. The flow of students from neighboring countries is especially active due to geographical and cultural proximity.