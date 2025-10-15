Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum kicks off in Khankendi

Khankendi, October 15, AZERTAC

The 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed “Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Harnessing Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions,” opened in Khankendi on October 15.

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, read out President Ilham Aliyev's address to the forum participants.

In her remarks, Anacláudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), described the forum as highly significant not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region. She highlighted it as a valuable opportunity to advance the global urban agenda and promote multifaceted cooperation in building sustainable cities. Rossbach also commended the Azerbaijani government for its support in preparing for the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in 2026.

Anar Guliyev noted that the forum has gathered nearly 400 participants from around 60 countries. He emphasized that the event provides ample opportunities for exchanging expertise in urban development and is crucial for aligning Azerbaijan’s urbanization policy with global standards.

The forum also featured a video message from Nga Kor Ming, Minister of Housing and Local Government of Malaysia and UN-Habitat Assembly President. Panel discussions followed, bringing together representatives from government and private sector institutions, international organizations, academic institutions, and civil society.

The three-day event serves as a platform for local and international experts to discuss pressing challenges and opportunities in urban development. Key topics include resilient recovery after conflicts and natural disasters, housing provision, sustainable and healthy cities, ecological and energy-efficient practices, digitalization and innovation, the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda, and the advancement of regional and international partnerships.

As part of the forum, participants will be introduced to large-scale reconstruction and development projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, the application of modern urban planning standards and innovative technologies, Azerbaijan’s achievements in the post-conflict period, as well as leading practices from other countries. Discussions with prominent academic researchers in urbanism will further strengthen knowledge exchange and support evidence-based decision-making for sustainable urban outcomes.

The forum will conclude in Baku on October 17.