Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
The “Highlights of the Silk Road” European roadshow was held in Prague, Czech Republic.
The initiative, launched jointly by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) and the Uzbekistan National PR Center, aims to promote the unique cultural, historical, and natural tourism offerings of both countries and position them as key destinations along the legendary Silk Road. The roadshow took place in six European cities this October: Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Budapest, Prague, and Barcelona.
The event gathered representatives of tourism committees, promotion centers, hotel chains, Czech travel agencies, and heads of tourism organizations. Presentations highlighted UNESCO World Heritage sites in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as ecotourism, culinary tourism, cultural tourism, health tourism, and ski tourism in the two countries.
B2B meetings were also held to explore tourism collaboration among Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and the Czech Republic.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
® New CEO appointed to Nar
- [16:02]
Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara
- 26.10.2025 [21:51]
Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany
- 26.10.2025 [15:47]
WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku
- 26.10.2025 [12:51]
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”
- 25.10.2025 [20:40]
EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair
- 25.10.2025 [20:03]
Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye
- 25.10.2025 [19:38]
Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara
- 25.10.2025 [18:09]
US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia
- 25.10.2025 [13:48]
Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene
- 25.10.2025 [13:29]
Azerbaijani oil price nears $68
- 25.10.2025 [12:29]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation
- 25.10.2025 [00:37]
Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2
- 24.10.2025 [21:03]
Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”
- 24.10.2025 [21:00]
ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo
- 24.10.2025 [20:10]
First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations
- 24.10.2025 [19:42]
Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center
- 24.10.2025 [18:58]
German, Swiss police bust plot to sell forged artworks
- 24.10.2025 [18:18]
Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation
- 24.10.2025 [18:06]
Azerbaijan, Poland ink MoU on veterinary cooperation
- 24.10.2025 [18:03]
Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan
- 24.10.2025 [17:01]
UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings
- 24.10.2025 [15:50]
King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle
- 24.10.2025 [15:35]
Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia
- 24.10.2025 [15:01]