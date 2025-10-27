Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

The “Highlights of the Silk Road” European roadshow was held in Prague, Czech Republic.

The initiative, launched jointly by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) and the Uzbekistan National PR Center, aims to promote the unique cultural, historical, and natural tourism offerings of both countries and position them as key destinations along the legendary Silk Road. The roadshow took place in six European cities this October: Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Budapest, Prague, and Barcelona.

The event gathered representatives of tourism committees, promotion centers, hotel chains, Czech travel agencies, and heads of tourism organizations. Presentations highlighted UNESCO World Heritage sites in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as ecotourism, culinary tourism, cultural tourism, health tourism, and ski tourism in the two countries.

B2B meetings were also held to explore tourism collaboration among Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and the Czech Republic.