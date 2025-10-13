Trump ‘only one’ capable of achieving peace in region, says Egyptian president

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump is the “only one” capable of achieving peace in the region, Anadolu Agency reports citing Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh ahead of an international peace summit, Sisi praised the Gaza ceasefire agreement as a “remarkable achievement,” expressing appreciation for Trump’s efforts in reaching the deal.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and handing over the remains of Israeli hostages to their families.

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages early Monday in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Palestinian group said it would also transfer the remains of four Israeli captives on Monday.

Last week, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out Sept. 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip. The first phase of the deal came into force on Friday.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.