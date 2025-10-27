Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

On October 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Ayşe Berris Ekinci.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues arising from the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance, as well as regional and international security matters.

It was emphasized that the historic Shusha Declaration, which established allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, reflects the existing brotherhood and friendship ties between the two nations. The sides underscored the importance of continued efforts to further strengthen cooperation in political, security, economic, trade, energy, transport, communication, cultural, and humanitarian fields in line with the instructions of the leaders of both countries.

The meeting also noted that the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all international organizations, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States — regarded as a family — are commendable. Confidence was expressed that the Summit held in Gabala this year would further reinforce the organization’s role.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information to the Turkish side on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, its various aspects, and the issues discussed during the Washington Summit.

The sides also exchanged views on ongoing developments in the Middle East, including the Gaza region, Syria, and African countries, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, the next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ayşe Berris Ekinci.