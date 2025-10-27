The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

On October 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Ayşe Berris Ekinci.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues arising from the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance, as well as regional and international security matters.

It was emphasized that the historic Shusha Declaration, which established allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, reflects the existing brotherhood and friendship ties between the two nations. The sides underscored the importance of continued efforts to further strengthen cooperation in political, security, economic, trade, energy, transport, communication, cultural, and humanitarian fields in line with the instructions of the leaders of both countries.

The meeting also noted that the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all international organizations, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States — regarded as a family — are commendable. Confidence was expressed that the Summit held in Gabala this year would further reinforce the organization’s role.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information to the Turkish side on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, its various aspects, and the issues discussed during the Washington Summit.

The sides also exchanged views on ongoing developments in the Middle East, including the Gaza region, Syria, and African countries, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, the next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ayşe Berris Ekinci.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

European Parliament recognizes COP29 Baku Call as key milestone of global agenda for climate action, peace and security
  • 27.10.2025 [20:35]

European Parliament recognizes COP29 Baku Call as key milestone of global agenda for climate action, peace and security

Vienna hosts international conference on “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security”
  • 27.10.2025 [20:06]

Vienna hosts international conference on “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security”

Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul
  • 27.10.2025 [18:00]

Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul

Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting
  • 27.10.2025 [17:04]

Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference
  • 27.10.2025 [16:42]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims
  • 27.10.2025 [16:40]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims

TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation
  • 27.10.2025 [14:30]

TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan
  • 27.10.2025 [10:57]

New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion
  • 27.10.2025 [10:48]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion

Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica

  • [20:50]

European Parliament recognizes COP29 Baku Call as key milestone of global agenda for climate action, peace and security

  • [20:35]

IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships

  • [20:17]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishment of Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development

  • [20:14]

OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts

  • [20:09]

Vienna hosts international conference on “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security”

  • [20:06]

® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!

  • [19:28]

Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for representatives of China and South Korea

  • [19:24]

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

  • [19:13]

UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

  • [18:41]

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation

  • [18:36]

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan’s Legacy

  • [18:24]

Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030

  • [18:20]

Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul

  • [18:00]

National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation

  • [17:49]

Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center

  • [17:36]

Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

  • [17:06]

Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting

  • [17:04]

Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run

  • [16:58]

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

  • [16:48]

MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties

  • [16:48]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference

  • [16:42]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims

  • [16:40]

Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague

  • [16:39]

“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi

  • [16:11]

® New CEO appointed to Nar

  • [16:02]

Pakistan and Bangladesh resume Joint Economic Commission meeting after two decades

  • [15:58]

Jude Bellingham breaks Vinicius Jr El Clasico record with multiple goal contributions against Barcelona

  • [15:45]

Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington

  • [14:59]

TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

  • [14:30]

Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project

  • [14:15]

ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week

  • [14:03]

bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian

  • [13:59]

Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA programme

  • [13:30]

SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application

  • [13:28]

India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years

  • [13:24]

6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

  • [13:23]

Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit

  • [13:23]

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms

  • [12:36]

China and US reach basic consensus

  • [12:34]

Reaves has career night as Lakers beat Kings without Luka, 127-120

  • [12:16]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican

  • [12:12]

Azerbaijan joins World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport in Riyadh

  • [11:27]

Spanish expert: Azerbaijan at the innovation boost: How to build an ecosystem that works - INTERVIEW

  • [11:25]

Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku

  • [11:24]

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica

  • [11:15]

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

  • [11:14]

Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

  • [11:14]

Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur

  • [11:10]

Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone

  • [11:04]

® 2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku

  • [11:00]

New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

  • [10:57]

Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park

  • [10:55]

National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park

  • [10:51]

Gold price drops to $4,095 on world market

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion

  • [10:48]

10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan

  • [10:48]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:34]

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia

  • [10:26]

Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds

  • [10:25]

Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara

  • 26.10.2025 [21:51]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Noticeable Results Achieved on the Azerbaijani Section of the North-South ITC

  • 26.10.2025 [15:50]

Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany

  • 26.10.2025 [15:47]

Turkish expert: The Zangezur corridor could change the geo-economic map of the South Caucasus

  • 26.10.2025 [14:21]

Presentation of video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” held in Stockholm

  • 26.10.2025 [14:13]

Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

  • 26.10.2025 [13:00]

WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

  • 26.10.2025 [12:51]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States

  • 26.10.2025 [12:38]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday

  • 26.10.2025 [12:32]

To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

  • 26.10.2025 [12:28]

Heads of Georgia’s and Azerbaijan’s security services discuss bilateral cooperation

  • 25.10.2025 [20:54]

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”

  • 25.10.2025 [20:40]

EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair

  • 25.10.2025 [20:03]

Europe striving for independence from Chinese critical raw materials, von der Leyen says

  • 25.10.2025 [19:47]

Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye

  • 25.10.2025 [19:38]

Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara

  • 25.10.2025 [18:09]

Anar Baghirov: Establishment of Baku Arbitration Center marks new phase in Azerbaijan's legal system

  • 25.10.2025 [17:54]

Azerbaijani scientists participate in international conference held in Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [14:38]

US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia

  • 25.10.2025 [13:48]

Georgia imports $66 million worth of oil products from Azerbaijan in last 9 months

  • 25.10.2025 [13:44]

Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene

  • 25.10.2025 [13:29]

FM Bayramov: Document signed today will mark the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan–UN partnership

  • 25.10.2025 [12:53]

Azerbaijani oil price nears $68

  • 25.10.2025 [12:29]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day

  • 25.10.2025 [11:59]

To His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [11:01]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation

  • 25.10.2025 [00:37]

Baku hosts meeting of Transport Management Board of International Transport Forum

  • 24.10.2025 [21:21]
Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds bilateral meetings with OTS member states’ officials

  • 24.10.2025 [21:10]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 24.10.2025 [21:06]

Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2

  • 24.10.2025 [21:03]

Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”

  • 24.10.2025 [21:00]

Azerbaijan on the brink of leadership transformation: International expert's view

  • 24.10.2025 [20:57]

ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo

  • 24.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani medical scientist’s study published in prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine

  • 24.10.2025 [20:08]

First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations

  • 24.10.2025 [19:42]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025

  • 24.10.2025 [19:28]

Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center

  • 24.10.2025 [18:58]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

  • 24.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of UN-Habitat’s Intergovernmental Working Group on “Adequate Housing for All”

  • 24.10.2025 [18:29]