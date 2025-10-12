Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin met Sunday in Ankara with their Syrian counterparts for high-level discussions, Anadolu Agency reports.
According to diplomatic sources, Fidan, Guler, and Kalin held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Ebu Kasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh.
The meeting focused on security cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, as well as recent developments.
