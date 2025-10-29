Türkiye’s transformation under President Erdoğan earns global admiration: Pakistani Prime Minister

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 29, AZERTAC

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that relations between Pakistan and Türkiye have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the sagacious guidance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In his message on the 102nd Republic Day of Türkiye on Wednesday, the Prime Minister noted that the two countries are striving together to unlock the vast potential of their time-tested and enduring ties across all areas of shared interest.

On the social media platform X, he wrote that on the occasion of Türkiye’s 102nd Republic Day, he joins the people of Pakistan in extending warmest felicitations to his dear brother, President Erdoğan, and to the brotherly people of Türkiye.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that over the decades, Türkiye’s remarkable transformation and economic resurgence under the bold and dynamic leadership of President Erdoğan have earned global admiration. He added that Pakistan takes great pride in the accomplishments of its Turkish brothers and remains their steadfast partner in this journey of progress.

He further underlined that Pakistan and Türkiye are united by bonds of faith, history, and fraternity that transcend geography and time. “Our relationship has entered a new era of strategic partnership under the sagacious guidance of President Erdoğan, as we strive together to unlock the vast potential of our enduring ties in all areas of shared interest,” the Prime Minister said.