Ukrainian premier resigns amid reports of replacement

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday submitted his resignation following reports of his impending replacement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Shmyhal published a photo of his resignation letter on his Telegram channel, noting: "Thank you to the entire team for your tireless work for our state!"

Shmyhal said he had submitted a formal resignation request to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) and expressed gratitude to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust.

According to media reports, Shmyhal is expected to take over as Ukraine’s defense minister, while current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will be appointed ambassador to the US.

On July 14, Zelenskyy met with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and proposed that she lead the government. He stated that this move marks the beginning of an executive branch transformation in Ukraine, aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s capabilities.