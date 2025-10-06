UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The 9th UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism opens officially in Plovdiv on Monday, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). The October 6-7 forum is themed "The Art of Wine Tourism". The conference features a dynamic programme of thematic discussions, expert presentations, masterclasses and specialized tours. Participants will engage with policy makers, representatives of tourist destinations, entrepreneurs, researchers and specialists from around the world.

The forum's agenda includes several sessions, among them "Wine Tourism as a Driver of Sustainable Development: Co-creating new opportunities" around Monday noon. Later in the day, Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh will lead a tour of the wine exhibition. A Memorandum of Cooperation is expected to be signed between the UN Tourism and the University of Food Technologies Plovdiv.

On Tuesday, a panel debate titled "Wine Tourism Excellence in Action" will take place. A discussion on global wine tourism trends is also on the agenda. International participants will be taken on technical tours to Starosel Winery and Midalidare Estate.

The 9th Global Conference will highlight the multi-faceted relationship between wine tourism and the arts, positioning both as vital tools for protecting heritage, promoting creativity and enhancing the attractiveness of rural and wine-producing destinations.

By showcasing both established and emerging practices and encouraging collaboration across sectors, the 9th UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism will reaffirm the sector's role as a catalyst for sustainable development, where the art of winemaking and the art of experience come together in one of Europe's most culturally rich wine destinations, the organizers of the event said.

On October 5, Plovdiv hosted a news conference attended by Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh, Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov, Chirpan Mayor Ivaylo Kracholov, Hisarya Mayor Iva Valcheva, Prof. Plamen Mollov from the University of Food Technologies, Sandra Carvao from UN Tourism, and UN Tourism ambassador for gastronomic tourism Pilar Rodriguez, among others.