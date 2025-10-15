Uzbekistan and China sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in handicrafts

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

A delegation consisting of representatives of Uzbekistan’s handicraft industry visited Urumqi according to UzA.

During the working visit, Shahobiddin Asamov, First Deputy Chairman of the Hunarmand Association, and Turgun Islam, Deputy Chairman of the Urumqi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

The purpose of the memorandum is to strengthen ties between the two countries in handicrafts, trade, and investment.

Thanks to this cooperation, it is planned to widely promote Uzbekistan artisans’ products in the Chinese market and establish direct contacts between entrepreneurs.