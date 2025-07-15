Vagif Poetry Days kicks off in Gazakh

Gazakh, July 14, AZERTAC

Vagif Poetry Days got underway in Gazakh district - Molla Panah Vaqif’s birthplace, with the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers.

The event, which will continue in several cities across the country, brought together literature lovers in the “Poets’ Garden” in central Gazakh for the opening ceremony.

Opening remarks were delivered by Barat Vusal, head of the Writers' Union’s Gazakh branch, Rajab Babashov, Head of Gazakh District Executive Authority, Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Samad Seyidov, Member of Parliament, and Salim Babullaoglu, Secretary of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers. The speakers highlighted Vaqif’s lasting contributions to Azerbaijani literature.

This year’s program includes literary readings, book fairs, musical compositions, and cultural performances at historical sites such as the Vagif Mausoleum, Natavan’s House, Karabakh Hotel, and Mehmandarov Estate Complex.

The artistic part of the event featured performances of Vaqif’s ghazals by ashugs and readings by poets. A scene from Samad Vurgun’s play “Vaqif” was also staged.

Revived in its birthplace, Vagif Poetry Days continue to unite poetry lovers and honor Azerbaijan’s rich literary heritage, right where it began.

The mausoleum and Poetry House of Molla Panah Vagif were opened in Shusha on 14 January 1982 with the participation of the national leader of the people of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. It is during this visit that national leader Heydar Aliyev gave instructions to hold Vagif Poetry Days. From that date, Vagif Poetry Days, which are noted with uniqueness in the history of modern Azerbaijani literature, used to start in the homeland of the poet in Gazakh and finish in the unearthly Jidir Duzu in Shusha until 1991.

Vagif Poetry Days are again conducted in his homeland, in cultural capital of Azerbaijan, after the town of Shusha was liberated from occupation as a result of the victory of brave army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev.