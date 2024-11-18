Vice-President of OSCE PA briefed on progress of regional peace process

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

On November 18, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), who is in Azerbaijan to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The meeting covered issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, the regional situation, and prospects for collaboration within the framework of COP29.

They expressed satisfaction with the ongoing intensive dialogue between Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and reciprocal visits to address matters of common interest.

The discussion also focused on the threat posed by climate change to human security and sustainable development. The COP29 Presidency’s priority to strengthen efforts in addressing climate impacts both regionally and globally, particularly for the most vulnerable groups, was underscored.

The achievements of Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, including the agreement on the session's agenda from the outset, reaching consensus on Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, and the increase in climate finance commitments from $75 billion to $170 billion annually by financial institutions, were also highlighted.

Pere Joan Pons Sampietro was also briefed on the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the consequences of Armenia's military occupation, the current situation and realities in the post-conflict period, as well as the progress of the regional peace process.

The Vice-President congratulated Azerbaijan on its COP29 Presidency and wished success in its leadership. Both sides emphasized the importance of efforts to combat climate change within the OSCE framework.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.