Vietnam’s economy grows 7.85% in nine months

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Vietnam’s economy expanded at a rate of 7.85% in the first nine months of the year, VNA reported citing the National Statistics Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Finance.

At a press conference in Hanoi on October 6, Director of the National Statistics Office of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Huong reported that the nine-month GDP expansion ranks as the second-strongest performance in the 2011-2025 period, only trailing behind the 9.44% growth achieved during the same timeframe in 2022.

Amidst complicated developments across the globe and fierce strategic competition among major powers, the country has achieved robust economic performance, Huong said, stressing the agro-forestry-fishery sector remained stable despite storms and floods, thanks to timely disaster response measures. Within the sector, crop production rose 3.46%, forestry 6.46%, and fisheries 4.48%.

Industry and construction were major growth engines. Industrial output expanded 8.55% overall, driven by a 9.92% increase in manufacturing and processing, and a 9.33% rise in construction. Services flourished on the back of surging domestic consumption, tourism, and retail demand, particularly during the country's national holidays. The sector’s 8.49% growth was second only to its 11.37% pace in 2022. Wholesale and retail climbed 8.28%, transport and warehouse jumped 10.68%, banking and insurance rose 7.06%, and accommodation and catering services increased 10.15%.

Regarding economic structure in the nine-month span, the agro-forestry-fishery accounted for 11.3% of GDP, industry and construction 37.58%, and service 42.92%.

On the demand side, final consumption expenditure grew 8.07%, capital formation 8.52%, export 15.51%, and import 16.75%.

Huong stressed that the results were achieved due to sweeping reforms in government organisation and legal frameworks, as well as major resolutions on science - technology, innovation and digital transformation, international integration, and development of the private economic sector in Quarter 3.

