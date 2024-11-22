Yuji Mizuno: COP29 promises different expectations

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“COP29 brings different expectations for people. I believe the parties will reach agreements on key issues such as new financing and the rules of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement,” said Yuji Mizuno, a COP29 participant, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“The environmental problems also exist in Japan, and our country is striving to solve them. Japan is working hard to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” Yuji Mizuno emphasized.

He expressed his hope that COP29 would yield pivotal results.