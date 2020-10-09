Azerbaijani flag waving in liberated from occupation territories of Jabrayil

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has released a video of the Jabrayil district liberated from occupation thanks to the successful operations of the Azerbaijani Army. Now the flag of Azerbaijan is waving in the liberated territories of Jabrayil district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

