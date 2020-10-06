President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister VIDEO

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Welcoming the Turkish delegation, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Welcome, dear Mevlut bey. Greetings! I am glad that you are here. You have been to Azerbaijan many times. But this visit has a special significance. Of course, your visit at a time when it is not so easy for Azerbaijan is of special importance. This is a manifestation of the open support on the part of the brotherly country. The people of Azerbaijan are deeply grateful to the fraternal Turkish people and its President for their support.

My recent contacts with my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his very open and resolute statements have shown the whole world that Azerbaijan is not alone. Azerbaijan has a great global power, a brotherly country such as Turkey next to it. This support inspires us, gives us extra strength and, at the same time, plays an important part in ensuring stability and peace in the region. I have been saying these days that Turkey plays a stabilizing role in the region. Turkey's policy of peace in the region and in the world is already yielding results – in the Middle East and in the Caucasus. Therefore, the current situation in connection with yet another attack by Armenia once again shows that Turkey has a say both in the region and in the world. Of course, this strengthens and inspires us. Both our peoples and the whole world can see what the Turkish-Azerbaijani union means.

My dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I have repeatedly said that the Turkish-Azerbaijani union should be an example for the entire world. Today we are showing and proving it in real life, and I think that the future of this union will be the main condition for building a lasting peace in the region.

Greetings again! Please convey my sincere greetings to Mr. President.

x x x

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said:

- Thank you, Mr. President. First of all, thank you very much for receiving us. Dear Mr. President, I have brought you the greetings and best wishes of your brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan and our entire cabinet – we had a meeting in the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday – and the Turkish people.

As Your Excellency emphasized, I came here to show the support of Turkey and the Turkish people for Azerbaijan. Today, under your leadership, Azerbaijan is fighting to liberate its lands, and it is capable of doing that, it has the strength and potential. Of course, as Turkey and the Turkish people, we are ready to provide any support to Azerbaijan whenever it needs it and in any field. Our President Erdogan and ourselves explain and emphasize this from every platform.

It is our duty to communicate Azerbaijan's just struggle to the whole world. We are doing this together with my brother Jeyhun and all our embassies abroad – the embassies of Azerbaijan and Turkey. We will continue to work together with greater vigor on the instructions we receive from you today. The occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be liberated. Azerbaijan is legally and morally right, and while explaining this rightful cause everywhere, we will hopefully continue this struggle together on the field and at the table, Inshallah.

Today, after your reception, my brother Jeyhun and I will evaluate how we will work together on these issues.

Thank you again for receiving us. We are here together with the chairman of our Friendship Group Shamil bey. Hopefully, today's meetings will be beneficial for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands. Thank you again, Mr. President!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much!