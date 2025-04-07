® Birbank’s innovation journey recognized in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”

Birbank will be featured in the Azerbaijani edition of the globally renowned marketing expert Philip Kotler’s upcoming book, Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM). The publication will explore Birbank’s significant role in advancing digital banking in Azerbaijan, highlighting the bank’s innovative solutions and their impact on local consumer behavior and digital financial literacy.

Spanning 100 countries, Essentials of Modern Marketing is a prestigious resource enriched with real-world business cases from across the globe. The book delves into essential marketing topics such as brand management, go-to-market strategies, pricing models, marketing communications, and the influence of digital transformation on marketing strategy. As Kotler examines how digital technologies shape consumer behavior and marketing approaches, he also discusses the socio-economic impact of innovative local solutions in regional markets. Notably, “AWE Consulting,” the exclusive representative of Kotler Impact in the CIS region, plays a crucial role in the development of the book and contributes significantly to the evaluation of the marketing cases presented.

Birbank’s inclusion in this publication is a major milestone, offering both local and global audiences a deeper understanding of the influence that its digital solutions have on consumer behavior in the Azerbaijani financial market. The book will highlight the bank’s customer communication strategies, campaigns focused on enhancing financial literacy, and its innovative services, all presented within the context of marketing strategies that shape behavioral change.

Farid Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of Kapital Bank, shared his thoughts on this recognition: “It is not only an honor but also a great responsibility for us to be featured in the book of Philip Kotler, a globally recognized figure in the field of marketing. Today, beyond providing traditional banking services, we are also committed to enhancing financial literacy. By leveraging modern technologies based on our customers' daily financial behaviors, we make banking services more accessible and convenient. This also reflects our contribution to fostering digital banking literacy in our country. Having the opportunity to share our bank’s success story over the past five years with future generations and professionals in Essentials of Modern Marketing book further motivates us to drive innovation.”

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 119 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country's first bank and it's a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution.