® Trendyol at COP29: Presenting the 2023 Sustainability Report

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, is sharing its sustainability plans and goals at its pavilion at COP29. As the main sponsor of Türkiye’s Sustainable Future Platform pavilion, the company is also supporting discussions on sustainability and climate by bringing together Turkish and Azerbaijani scientists working in this field at COP29.

Trendyol’s primary goal at the 29th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) is to exchange ideas and experiences with leading experts, organizations, and businesses, while presenting its sustainability and social impact projects. The knowledge gained will play a critical role in shaping future strategies to enhance climate resilience and sustainable business practices.

As the first e-commerce company in Türkiye to have a dedicated sustainability roadmap and action plan, Trendyol prioritizes contributing positively to the environment, nature, and society. Guided by its principle of "Transformation Together," the company is showcasing its initiatives at COP29, emphasizing its environmental efforts and commitment as a socially responsible organization.

Trendyol’s Sustainability Report: 100% Certified Packaging Materials by 2025

At COP29, Trendyol unveiled its 2023 Sustainability Report, sharing progress on its environmental and social impact goals. The report covers nine key topics across the categories of Planet, people, and Governance. It reflects Trendyol’s environmentally conscious approach and its commitment to delivering long-term solutions that benefit society. The report underscores the company’s significant progress toward its sustainability objectives.

Since establishing Türkiye’s first sustainability roadmap for e-commerce in 2022, Trendyol has achieved a 16% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions as part of its Sustainable Impact Plan. By optimizing packaging and waste management throughout its logistics network, the company has recycled 96.7% of its waste and reduced single-use plastic consumption by 57%. Additionally, 70% of its cargo packaging now utilizes recycled materials. Trendyol aims to achieve zero-waste certification for all logistics centers by 2025, after which all retail packaging materials will be sourced from certified origins.

Trendyol is committed to becoming carbon neutral in its operations and value chain by 2040, with a goal of extending this neutrality across its entire value chain by 2050.

Erdem Inan: "We Place Sustainability at the Core of All Our Operations"

"As we continue expanding globally, we place sustainability at the heart of all our operations. We recognize our responsibility to contribute to the global fight against climate change and to leave a more livable world for future generations. This year at COP29, we presented our 2023 Sustainability Report to the global community, showcasing our efforts to create sustainable positive impact across all markets we operate in. We also introduced the “Transformation Together Academy” - a significant milestone for the e-commerce sector and the global e-commerce ecosystem," said Erdem Inan, Trendyol Group CEO.

Trendyol’s Sustainability Projects Discussed at COP29

Trendyol was the only Turkish company in the Green Zone at COP29. It also served as the main sponsor of the Sustainable Future Platform, an NGO pavilion representing Türkiye at the conference. The company participated in three panels at COP29, sharing its sustainability strategies and initiatives with attendees.

At the Sustainable Future Platform pavilion, Trendyol Group Corporate Communications Director Irem Poyraz, along with Sustainee Consultancy founder Ezgi Eğribozlu and Cabana Education and Consultancy representative Dr. İşıl Şahan, discussed the 2023 Sustainability Report and Trendyol’s goals in a panel moderated by Dr. Özlem Tuğçe Keleş.

In another session moderated by Naz Yaman from the Esmiyor platform, Irem Poyraz and Arzu Karaarslan Azizoglu, UNDP Türkiye Project Coordinator, discussed Trendyol’s social impact projects in Azerbaijan and other markets.

At a panel hosted at PASHA Holding’s pavilion, titled “Sustainability through Digitalization,” Irem Poyraz was joined by Kapital Bank CEO Farid Huseynov and PwC representative Khayala Eylazova. They discussed Trendyol’s "Transformation Together" approach, the impact of digitalization on sustainability, and the newly launched "Transformation Together Academy."

Trendyol also runs specialized programs to empower women and support young artists and organizations. One such initiative is the "Villages of Tomorrow" project, developed in partnership with the UNDP. This program supports women entrepreneurs and producers, expands the reach of local products and crafts, minimizes the digital divide in rural areas by extending Trendyol’s technological resources, stimulates employment, and contributes to rural development.