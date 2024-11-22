African delegate: I think Azerbaijan is one of most beautiful countries

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

"Although I have travelled to many places worldwide, I think Azerbaijan is one of the most beautiful countries. People are very friendly here," Langat Cheruyot Festus, African Negotiating Group Export Support company representative, told AZERTAC.

Sharing his views on COP29, the African participant emphasized that they have participated in several side events within COP29.

Langat Cheruyot Festus also hailed the excellent organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan.