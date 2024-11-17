AKAF organizes rowing action in connection with COP29

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) held a Global Canal Rowing Action along Baku Boulevard in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The action, themed “Row in Clean Water!” was attended by Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of the International Rowing Federation (FISA), Thomas Konietzko, President of the International Canoe Federation, Claudio Schermi, President of the International Dragon Boat Federation and over 50 honorary guests visiting Azerbaijan for COP29.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov spoke about the importance of nature and clean water for humanity: “I thank everyone participating in this rally and contributing to the fight against climate change. I believe this experience will be valuable for all of us.”

Jean-Christophe Rolland described COP29 as the world’s largest and most significant event, noting, “As we know, many sports have a responsibility to address climate change. I am delighted to be in such a beautiful city as Baku, and I hope this city will continue to host such important events in the future.”

Later, AKAF signed a memorandum with “Deep Dive,” an organization managing 22 water sports centers across 13 cities in China and the largest water sports service provider in the country. Through this memorandum, the parties will collaborate to promote rowing in Azerbaijan and China, encourage a healthy lifestyle, support youth, and protect the natural environment.

The event continued with a cultural program.