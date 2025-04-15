Azerbaijan produces 12.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Q1 2025

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

In January - March 2025, the country produced 12.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas. 3.4 bcm of gas production extracted from ACG, while 6.8 bcm from Shah Deniz. Absheron and SOCAR produced 0.4 bcm and 2 bcm gas, respectively, the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

During the reporting period, gas sales amounted to 6 bcm. 3 bcm of gas were sold to Europe, 2.3 bcm to Türkiye (1.4 bcm through TANAP), and 0.7 bcm to Georgia.

Since its commissioning till 1 April 2025, nearly 655.2 million tons oil (including condensate) and 476.8 bcm of gas were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 605.6 million tons of oil, 233.2 bcm of gas were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, and about 49.6 million tons of condensate and 243.6 bcm of gas from Shah Deniz. From this to 1 April 2025, about 653.2 million tons of oil and 174.8 billion cubic meters of gas were exported.