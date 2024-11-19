Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan submitted its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) earlier this month,” said Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, as he addressed the conference on “Accelerating Adaptation Action at COP29: Progress on Formulating and Implementing National Adaptation Plans” held on Tuesday.

Calling on countries to submit their NAPs by 2025, the COP29 Lead Negotiator noted that this would allow them to make progress in their implementation by 2030. “These plans will guide how we share the best practices, transfer technology and support each other’s ambitions,” Rafiyev added.

According to him, today, adaptation needs more political will than ever.