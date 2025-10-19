Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix

Baku, October 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas claimed two more gold medals at the Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 held in Mexico.

Hidayat Heydarov and Vusal Galandarzade triumphed in the 73kg and 81kg weight categories, respectively.

Earlier, Balabey Aghayev (60kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66kg) also won gold medals.

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73kg) and Ahmad Yusifov (60kg) secured bronze medals at the tournament.