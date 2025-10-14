Azerbaijani judokas conclude Lima Grand Prix with seven medals

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judo fighters concluded the Lima Grand Prix 2025 with a total of seven medals, including 2 silvers and 5 bronzes.

Murad Fatiyev took silver in the 90kg weight category, while heavyweight Kanan Nasibov (+100kg) claimed bronze medal of the tournament.

Earlier, judoka Ahmad Yusifov (60kg) claimed silver, while Rashad Yelkiyev and Ruslan Pashayev (both 66kg), Omar Rajabli (81kg), and female judoka Konul Aliyeva (48kg) secured bronze medals.