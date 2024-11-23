‘Baku-hosted COP29 introduces innovative solutions’

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“COP29 has been meticulously organized, from seamless logistics to exceptional hospitality. The digital platform, thoughtfully designed for sharing resources, exchanging contacts, and showcasing best practices, is one of the innovative solutions introduced at Baku-hosted COP29,” said Elena Myakotnikova, Director of Sustainable Development and Member of the Executive Committee of the Board at Rusal, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“All the previous COPs had many shows and celebrations. However, COP29 adopted a practical approach, hosting numerous meetings. I believe a new avenue has opened for collaboration on the climate agenda,” she added.