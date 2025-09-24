Baku hosts inauguration of ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix 2025

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix 2025 was held today at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex in Baku.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the audience, Fuad Naghiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, highlighted the growing number of athletes participating in skating in the country.

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, noted the significant enthusiasm for winter sports in Azerbaijan.

The ceremony continued with an artistic performance.

Over four action-packed days, athletes from Azerbaijan, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Switzerland, Slovakia, Sweden, Türkiye, the USA, and Uzbekistan will compete for top honors.

Azerbaijan will be represented by figure skaters Sabina Aliyeva, Leyli Akhundova, and Arina Kalugina in the women’s singles, and Anna O’Brien and Drake Tong in the ice dance event.