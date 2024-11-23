Bangladeshi participant: $250 billion climate finance is insufficient

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“The purpose of today’s action is to support the demands of southern countries. The governments of these countries should stand firm on their proposals, and we must continue the fight for justice,” said Zakir Husain, National Agricultural Advisor of Bangladesh, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Emphasizing that the proposed $250 billion in climate finance is inadequate, Zakir Husain stressed that the actual need amounts to $5 trillion.

"I am not optimistic about the results so far. However, COP negotiations involve steps forward and backward. All of these are part of the process," he added.