Bulgaria and US University sign agreement on rare Earth elements exploration

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The Government of Bulgaria and the University of North Dakota have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the exploration of rare earth elements in Bulgaria, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). The agreement was signed between the University of North Dakota and Bulgarian Energy Holding. According to officials, the cooperation will focus on research and development related to rare earth elements, said the government press office Wednesday.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated: "Today’s signing is extremely important not only for the development of the Bulgarian mining industry, but also for the technological advancement of both Bulgaria and the United States.” He added that rare earth elements contribute to technological development, competitiveness, national potential, and security.

“Bulgaria and the United States are not only partners in strategic dialogue, but also allies who value the achievements and choices of our civilization,” Zhelyazkov added.

He emphasized the potential of scientific collaboration: "Through the development of the research capacity of the University of North Dakota, we can expand the possibilities contained in the Bulgarian subsoil." "Without the scientific potential and know-how that you possess, it will be very difficult to achieve what we expect in the Maritsa Basin and in other places, for the benefit and prosperity of our nations," the Prime Minister added.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said that Bulgaria is entering the rare earth elements market, which he described as significant for both technological and economic development. "Today’s agreement is the start of an initiative that brings together resources, technology, and science. It is a technology that offers a promise to tens of thousands of people from the Maritsa Basin to see new economic opportunities ahead," he added.

Scott Snyder, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at the University of North Dakota, said the US side believes this initiative will give a significant economic boost to Bulgaria, and they look forward to working in close cooperation in the future. He also said they are pleased and honoured to offer real solutions to people’s problems.

He also referred to the importance of using the Earth’s resources.