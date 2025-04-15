Bulgarians win gold and silver at European Club Taekwondo Championship

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

The Bulgarian participants in the 2025 European Club Taekwondo Championship for men and women, which was held in Tallinn (Estonia) won a gold and silver medal, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Only Alexandra Georgieva and Hristiyan Georgiev represented Bulgaria, as the other national players are treating injuries and moving up categories to be ready for the upcoming President's Cup tournament which will be held in Sofia in May 16-18.

Alexandra Georgieva defeated four strong rivals from Lithuania, the USA, Andorra and Serbia in the women's 49 kg category, and in the final she won the gold. She reached the title without losing a single round.

The achieved results brought valuable points for the Olympic ranking of the Bulgarian athletes, the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation reported.