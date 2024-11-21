Chad representative: COP29 is a great opportunity to allocate climate finance

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“Chad is highly vulnerable to climate change. COP29 provides an important opportunity to allocate funding to address climate change and environmental challenges,” said Mahamat Yakub Adum, a member of Chad's delegation, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by developing, vulnerable, island, and other nations in accessing climate finance, Mahamat Yakub Adum described securing funding as a complex and pressing concern.

"We hope that climate finance will become accessible by the conclusion of COP29. Every vulnerable country must take the necessary measures to combat climate change," he added.