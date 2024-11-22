‘Climate change has caused extreme weather in Pakistan’

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Mehk Butt, a representative of the International Parliamentarians’ Congress of Pakistan, highlighted the severe impact of climate change in Pakistan, particularly the water scarcity and extreme weather conditions the country is facing.

She emphasized the importance of COP29 in addressing these issues, noting its significance for her and her country.

Mehk Butt also praised Azerbaijan's recent development, particularly the declaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year," and commended Azerbaijan's resilience in overcoming challenges.