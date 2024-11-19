COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan made history at COP29, becoming the first country to receive ISO 20121 Certification for Sustainable Management and Delivery of the Event. An award ceremony celebrating the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company’s achievement was held on November 18 at the Azerbaijan Pavilion.

The ceremony was attended by UNFCCC officials, COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company leadership and representatives of strategic contractors. Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer for COP29, and Zaur Farzaliyev, representing TÜV Austria Azerbaijan - the auditing company, both highlighted the significance of this certification and the importance corporate integrity in achieving this milestone. The event highlighted the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company’s commitment to effective implementation and lasting impact of sustainable event management principles.

This is a historic achievement for Azerbaijan, as it is the first country in COP history to receive ISO 20121 Certification for Sustainable Event Management and Delivery before the conference concludes. This certification is also a first for Azerbaijan, achieved by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company. Importantly, the COP29 audit process for the ISO 20121 Certification on Sustainable Event Management and Delivery covered both the pre-event preparatory phase and the actual event period.

ISO 20121 is a global standard for sustainable event management, providing a framework for planning, managing, and improving sustainability performance. This certification is designed for event organizers, suppliers, and other stakeholders in the event industry, aiming to ensure events are environmentally responsible, socially inclusive, and economically sustainable.

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company underwent a three-stage audit process to obtain the certification. The initial phase involved the experts from TÜV Austria assessing the organization and its context, clarifying stakeholder needs and expectations, defining sustainable development principles, management, and commitments, and planning to achieve the event’s sustainability goal. In the second phase, auditors met with COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company function leaders to review and assess the corporate documentation processes and operational mechanisms. On November 15th, the final audit assessed on-site operations, processes, and procedures.

Furthermore, a panel discussion on “ISO 20121 – Sustainable Event Management and Delivery” was held during the event. Moderated by Ayan Najaf, Coordination Board Member and Spokesperson for the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the panel featured Zaur Farzaliyev of TÜV Austria Azerbaijan, Aysel Mammadova, COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company’s Certification Manager, and Jessie Ng, Vice President of PICO International. The discussion covered the implementation of sustainability principles, operational transparency, and showcase of successful international best practices.

The takeaways from the Ceremony were future popularization of whole new approach and experience-sharing in Sustainable Event Management in Azerbaijan and prompting a wider attention and commitment in this field by different organizations.