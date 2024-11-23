COP29 climate activists call on developed countries to fulfill climate finance pledges

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

Climate activists staged another protest at the venue of COP29, urging developed nations to fulfill their climate finance pledges.

The protesters accused Western countries of demonstrating reluctance in COP29 negotiations and chanted slogans demanding concrete commitments.

Since COP29 began on November 11, daily protests have been held on various topics, with the event ensuring open platforms for the expression of diverse views.